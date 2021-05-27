5 Most Dangerous Cities in Tennessee

Stefano Pollio/Unsplash

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in massive changes, ranging from economic hardship and high unemployment to school disruptions and tragic public health outcomes. There was a massive drop in reported rates for almost all types of crime even before stay-at-home orders were issued in many places and before there were large numbers of confirmed infections.

As people adjusted to the new normal and cities began to relax COVID-related restrictions in the months following the initial lockdowns, crime rates in the United States continued to follow very different patterns than in previous years. However, the impact has varied depending on the type of crime, and there have been notable exceptions: While overall crime rates are lower than in previous years, homicides and shootings are at an all-time high.

According to recent research from Neighorhood Scout, Detroit, Michigan is still the most dangerous city in the US. This study looked at all of America's cities with populations of more than 25,000 people and ranked them according to the number of crimes per 1,000 people.

Also in Tennessee, there are a couple of cities with a very high crime rate. In the last edition of the research, a total of five cities from Tennessee made it into the Top 100 of the most dangerous cities in the US. Here you will find a listing of all of them including the detailed numbers.

One thing that I want to mention first is that there are also some safe and very good neighborhoods in all of these cities. So it really depends a lot on in which area you are living. So please don't freak out to quickly in case you live in any one of those five cities:

1st Place: Memphis, TN

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 19.0

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 52

2nd Place: Nashville, TN

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 11.1

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 90

3rd Place: Chattanooga, TN

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 10.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 93

4th Place: Cleveland, TN

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 10.2

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 98

5th Place: Jackson, TN

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 9.7

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 103

I hope you liked this shortlist of the 10 most dangerous cities in Tennessee. Please let me know in the comments what your experiences are with those areas.

Source:

https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/blog/top100dangerous

https://econofact.org/crime-in-the-time-of-covid