Rock Music

Veik – ‘Surrounding Structures’ (2021)

psychedelicbabymag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeik – ‘Surrounding Structures’ (2021) French (Caen) trio Veik follow several singles and EPs with their debut full length, an occasionally abrasive collection of experimental No Wave and synth-based Krautrock that channels Faust and Caberet Voltaire through Suicide and Throbbing Gristle. Which is not to detract from the band’s playful side.

www.psychedelicbabymag.com
