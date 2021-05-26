Veik – ‘Surrounding Structures’ (2021)

Fearless is a touching graphic novel about growing up, accepting change, and finding a way to be happy when you miss your best friend. Kara hoped to spend the summer re-enacting episodes of her favorite TV show, Shinpi Rider, with her best friend Alice. But when Alice moves to a new home two towns over, everything changes. Alice mysteriously stops answering Kara's phone calls and letters.In order to reignite their friendship, Kara hatches a brave plan to bike over to Alice's new school all on her own. After all, "A rider never leaves a friend behind!" Kara's bravery on the journey proves how strong she is but when Kara finally finds Alice, her bravado fades: Alice has found new friends and has left Kara behind. Can Kara be fearless when she feels so alone?