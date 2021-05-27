newsbreak-logo
Rochester, NY

My favorite subs in Rochester (hint: Wegmans)

Ina Eats In
 3 days ago

Subs make a great meal both for lunch and dinner because they are great on the go and also, who doesn't love a good sub? Subs are great because you can make them according to your own taste and most of the time, subs are customizable based on preference.

Wegmans Sub.

Often times, subs can be cold and hot. Cold sub sandwiches may include deli meat, cheese, tuna salad, and chicken salad to name a few. On the other hand, hot subs may include meats such as crispy chicken or meatballs, melted cheese, and other delicious toppings.

My all time favorite subs in the Rochester area are hands down, Wegmans' subs. Wegmans has amazing bread and a great variety of options when it comes to both cold and hot subs made fresh right before your eyes.

My favorite sub to order.

My favorite sub at Wegmans is most definitely a hot Buffalo chicken sub with provolone cheese. The toppings that I add are lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, and onions. The chicken is always tender and the Buffalo sauce that Wegmans has is seriously one of the best. I think part of the reason why Wegmans subs are incredibly tasty is because their bread is always on point. They have a variety of fresh bread and it's no joke. You know that you get thick, soft, and fresh bread every time.

Another reason why Wegmans subs are different than other well known chain sub restaurants is because their ingredients are fresh, making their subs taste like homemade- only better! If you order chicken, you'll know that it is actual chicken, not plastic and rubbery chunks of meat!

If you like Wegmans subs, what is your favorite to order?

Ina Eats In

Ina Eats In

Welcome to Ina Eats In! I have a passion of creating delicious recipes and more importantly, sharing them with loved ones.

