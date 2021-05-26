Mega Man Battle Network and Technophobia in the Digital Age

Mega Man. The Blue Bomber. The Super Fighting Robot. He doesn’t need any introductions: He’s classic. He’s iconic. He’s a monolith. A lone warrior created by esteemed scientist Dr. Light is sent on a mission to destroy eight robot masters. Along the way, he must survive hordes of enemies, perilous traps and bottomless pits, and confront the evil Dr. Wily in his massive fortress. In every new installment of the series, Mega Man must smash and bash new robot masters, conquer new zones, collect the abilities of his enemies, and use them to fight back against the never-ending cavalcade of mechanical evil. As our little blue dude continued to put an end to Wily’s schemes over the years, so too did the franchise continue to grow.