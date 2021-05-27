Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

crossroadstoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian child environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children, aged 13 to 17, had argued in the Federal Court that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve the Vickery mine expansion in New South Wales state, and the children sought an injunction preventing the expansion.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sussan Ley
Person
Anjali Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Antarctica#Australian#Ap#The Federal Court#Catholic#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Country
Australia
Related
IndustryUS News and World Report

Rio Kept Destruction of Ice Age Australia Heritage Secret, Aboriginal Group Says

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -A Rio Tinto Ltd forerunner failed to protect 18,000-year-old artefacts showing how people lived during the last Ice Age, part of destruction that the mining giant kept secret for decades, an Australian Aboriginal group alleged on Friday. The group said that Rio, despite pledges to improve how it...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Western Australia To Agree To New Quarantine Facility

PERTH, Australia — West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has pledged to work constructively with the federal government to establish a purpose-built Covid-19 quarantine facility in Perth as quickly as possible. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to McGowan proposing two parcels of land owned by the Department of Infrastructure as...
mining-technology.com

Red River signs offtake deal with Glencore for Australian gold mine

Red River Resources has signed an offtake agreement with Glencore International for production from the Hillgrove Gold Mine in New South Wales, Australia. The deal will see Red River selling 100% of Hillgrove mine’s gold concentrate to Glencore. Red River began gold production from Bakers Creek stockpile material in the...
IndustryTennessee Tribune

Adani Group’s Australian Business Bravus Strikes Coal At Carmichael Project

BRISBANE, Australia — Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group’s Australian business re-branded as Bravus said on June 24 that it has struck coal and exposed the first of coal seams at the Carmichael project in the northeastern Australian state Queensland. David Boshoff, Bravus Mining and Resources chief executive, said it was...
Worldhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: UN Says Australia's Great Barrier Reef Is 'In Danger'

Restoring coral reefs is a goal for many researchers and groups across Hawai‘i and around the world. That includes scientists working on the conservation of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of northeastern Australia, but those efforts have come under criticism this week. A United Nations committee says Australia...
Industrysalmonbusiness.com

Australian mining billionaire invests $20 million in salmon farmer

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest takes 7.33 per-cent stake in Tasmanian Huon Aquaculture. The Examiner reports that Andrew Forrest, one of Australia’s richest people, has spent AUD 20 million (EUR 12.6 million) for a 7.33 per-cent stake in Huon Aquaculture. Forrest’s Tattarang Agrifood, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups, invested in...
Industrypanow.com

Coal companies hope to move forward with mines in Alberta despite roadblocks

Two coal companies planning to develop mines in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains say they hope to move forward despite new regulatory and political roadblocks. Riversdale Resources, which had its proposed Benga Mine denied last week by regulators, says in a statement it will study the decision to ensure it was fair and not what it calls an “anti-development” decision.
Energy Industrygoldmanprize.org

Kimiko Hirata: Stopping the Expansion of Coal Power in Japan

As a climate policy advocate for many decades, I was truly shocked to see the Japanese government and corporations rush to return to coal power following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear accident in 2011. Japan’s promotion of coal power projects in the midst of a climate crisis clearly indicated that the climate was not an important issue for Japan, or was just fully ignored.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

Plans for a green hydrogen hub in Australia that would feature 26GW of solar and wind have been rejected by the federal government due to the project’s environmental impacts. Set to be built on 6,500 square kilometres of land in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Asian Renewable Energy...
Australiafloridasunreview.com

Australian Island State Mining Deaths ‘Entirely Avoidable’

HOBART, Australia — An “almost perfect storm” of poor safety practices and inadequate equipment was to blame for two miners’ deaths on Australia’s Island state of Tasmania’s west coast eight years ago, a coroner has ruled. Alistair Lucas and Craig Gleeson fell more than 20 meters down a shaft some...
Windsor, CTHartford Business

SS&C bows out of bidding war for Australian fund administrator

Windsor-based investment software and services provider SS&C Technologies says it will not match the latest rival offer for an Australian fund administrator it has been attempting to acquire for the last four months. In a statement released Thursday, the company announced it is walking away from its bidding war with...
AgricultureMississippi Link

Australian State Mine Plan Risks Sacred Sites, Species

SYDNEY — Dozens of sacred Indigenous sites and threatened species could be at risk if coal exploration in a pocket of land northwest of Sydney is approved, a report commissioned by an anti-mining lobby group has found. The New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry, and Environment in Australia investigates...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Czechs living near disputed Polish coal mine lose patience and water

* Poland’s Turow coal mine angers Czechs across border. * Czech residents fear falling water levels and noise. * Poland seeking agreement to get lawsuit withdrawn. UHELNA, Czech Republic, June 17 (Reuters) - A 250-year-old house in a leafy Czech village was a chance for Milan Starec to get his family out of the city. It has also put him in the middle of a cross-border dispute about the environmental costs of coal mining.
Industrymining.com

Canada’s Coal Association responds to Ottawa’s thermal coal mine ban

The Coal Association of Canada says Ottawa’s recent ban on new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines on environmental damage grounds will lead to the market gap left being filled with inferior-quality coal from elsewhere. According to the association’s president, Robin Campbell, Canadian thermal coal is...
Energy IndustryBBC

Turow: Vast Polish coal mine infuriates the neighbours

Access to running water is taken for granted by almost everyone in Europe. But that's not the case for thousands of Czech villagers living near a gigantic open-pit coal mine just across the border in Poland. Several times in recent years, Milan Starec, a 39-year-old father of four from the...