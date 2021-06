The Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities (CUMU) is hosting a summer action summit to address issues of homelessness and housing insecurity for CUMU member institutions and their community partners. CUMU research fellow, Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative at Portland State University will lead the design and implementation with a focus on the growing challenges of housing insecurity and homelessness among students, employees, and community members—all through an equity lens. The summit is offered at no cost through the generous support of the Kresge Foundation and the Annie E. Casey Foundation.