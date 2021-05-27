Cancel
Elections

Trust local officials, as evidence suggests

Beloit Daily News
 30 days ago

Records show few instances of potential vote fraud unearthed in Wisconsin. The professionals who know how to run elections identified and referred 27 potential cases of vote fraud for possible prosecution in Wisconsin’s November 2020 election, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. A separate survey by the Milwaukee...

www.beloitdailynews.com
Elections

Troxel: Localities need more election officials

The people who operate the polls on election day get up very early so they can be at the polls by 5:00 (yes, a.m.) to get everything set up for the 6:00 a.m. opening. After the polls close at 7:00 p.m., they stay for another hour or so to call in the results, do all the legal paperwork, process the drop box, pack up the equipment and go home. Well, everyone gets to go home except for the precinct chief and one other election official.
Mississippi State

AP Poll: 65 Percent of Americans Say Second-Trimester Abortions Should Be Illegal | National Review

This fall, the Supreme Court will hear a case that will decide whether U.S. Constitution prohibits the state of Mississippi from limiting legal abortion for any reason to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Mississippi law includes exceptions for later abortions if the pregnancy threatens the mother’s physical health or when the child suffers from a condition that is “incompatible with life outside the womb.”
Denver, CO
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden misunderstands the Second Amendment

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden inadvertently made the case for why the Second Amendment is necessary. "Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government," he said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."
Society
Fox News

As racist as apple pie: Media's obsession with the label 'racist'

If you’re planning to enjoy a warm slice of apple pie for Independence Day, beware that you may be contributing to, according to a column in The Guardian, an American tradition of "stolen land, wealth, and labor." And remember that when you see the distinctive yellow coloring of an Audobon’s...
Georgia State
WGAU

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over the state’s voting law. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit Friday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that outlined how Georgians were able to vote in future elections, WSB reported. Thirteen other states also passed similar laws. Georgia...
Maryland State
The Hill

Maryland governor faces lawsuit over decision to end COVID-19 aid early

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is facing a lawsuit after he decided to end federal unemployment benefits started during the coronavirus pandemic early. The Unemployed Workers Union, which is based in Baltimore, is asking a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to halt Hogan’s decision to end the benefits early and to let them expire on the federal government’s timeline, DCist reported.
Public Health

The wingnut media industrial complex is killing hundreds of people a day

The thing about vaccines being close to 100% effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infections, virtually everybody who is still dying from COVID-19 is unvaccinated:. Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.
Politics

AP Newsbreak: China pressures Ukraine at UN rights council

GENEVA (AP) — Diplomats have told The Associated Press that China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing its support for a call for greater scrutiny of human rights in China’s western region of Xinjiang by threatening to withhold Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines destined for Ukraine unless it did so. Ukraine joined a statement by over 40 countries at the Human Rights Council in Geneva urging China to allow access for independent observers to Xinjiang. Two diplomats from Western countries said Ukraine pulled its name off the list after Chinese authorities warned Kyiv that they would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses vaccines to Ukraine unless it did so.
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Texas State

Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol paycheck funds because they walked out to block sweeping new voting restrictions. The lawsuit filed Friday reflects the tensions that remain more than a month after Democrats staged a late-night quorum break to...