Murfreesboro, TN

Torbett strikes out 11 in Science Hill win over Siegel

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO — The Science Hill baseball team keeps winning and Cole Torbett keeps piling up strikeouts. Torbett, a junior left-hander, fanned 11 batters Wednesday afternoon as the Hilltoppers defeated Siegel 1-0 in the winners’ bracket of the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament. He didn’t buckle under the pressure when the tying run was on third base in the final inning of a game played on the Stars’ home field.

