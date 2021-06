The search is on for an entangled, injured humpback whale in the waters somewhere off the southern California coast. It’s been seen multiple times since Wednesday. Stranding experts say as more time goes by, the worse things get for this humpback whale. It’s been in the SoCal area since Sunday. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tried to put a tracking device on it Wednesday, but the whale didn’t cooperate.