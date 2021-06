MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you didn’t have a chance to get outside on Wednesday, you are going to regret it as our warm sun-splashed skies are replaced with rain, wind, and cold temperatures. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be nothing short of miserable around southern Wisconsin for late May standards. If there is any good news, it’s that our next weathermaker may bring our area the heaviest rains in months.