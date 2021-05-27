Cancel
Chicago, IL

Why Chicago Fire's Huge Cliffhanger Might Not Be As Devastating As It Seems

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: GIGANTIC SPOILERS for the ninth season finale of Chicago Fire on NBC, called "No Survivors." Chicago Fire is known for delivering the kinds of cliffhangers that can be quite literally killer, with even major characters not guaranteed safety from various crises. While Season 8 didn't get to end on a major twist due to production shutdowns, Fire more than made up for that with Season 9 by serving up a cliffhanger that is guaranteed to keep fans on the edges of their seats during hiatus. The forebodingly-titled "No Survivors" ended with the whole Squad 3 trapped under a flipped boat that was sinking, with their air tanks all exhausted.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news.

Entertainment
Deseret News

‘The Bad Batch’ has 2 shocking reveals ... and a huge ‘Star Wars’ cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Episode 5 “Decommissioned.”. “Bad Batch” and “The Mandalorian” have both fallen into a pattern of including Easter eggs of the “Star Wars” franchise in several of their episodes. Whenever there’s a new character needed, it seems the shows introduce a character from a previous “Star Wars” project.
Chicago, ILfangirlish.com

Chicago Fire’s Uneven Path of Female Friendship

One of my favorite things about Chicago Fire in the past few seasons has been the way it’s finally established and leaned on female friendships. This is always a rocky road for a long-running show, and it’s been a specially rocky one for Chicago Fire, but though there are still some things I would love to see them do – when characters leave they don’t need to be forgotten forever, we’ve all changed jobs and stayed in touch with friends who don’t work with us anymore – the show has truly hit a stride when it comes to recognizing the power of women sticking together.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What’s next for Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire season 10?

As we continue to look back on Chicago Fire season 9, we’re breaking down the season for each of the show’s characters. Did your favorite character have a good season or a bad season? What were their strong points and were there any weaknesses? Was the character affected by the show’s writing, or vice versa? Where could they go from here?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago Fire season 1 on Netflix?

With Chicago Fire about to approach its tenth season and 200th episode, it’s understandable that some fans might want to rewatch the first season. The farther away we get from the beginning, it gets harder to remember some of those early facts—and sometimes you just miss those original characters or the early moments that made the show into a hit.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Manifest canceled on a huge cliffhanger

Sometimes the best-laid plans go awry. That's what the writing team behind Manifest have discovered – the series has been canceled on a huge cliffhanger. Manifest, which centers on a group of airline passengers who return after being presumed dead for five years following a crash, was originally envisioned as a six-season series. However, NBC has called time on the show following the season 3 finale, which saw one main character die, two central characters return but significantly aged, and then an even stranger cliffhanger moment (which we won't spoil, it's only been a week since it aired as of writing).
MLSvavel.com

Opinion: Why the Chicago Fire should switch to a back three

With Major League Soccer in the midst of a hiatus due to the international break, teams across the country have been given time to reflect on their respective starts to the season and plan for the summer months ahead. The Chicago Fire are no different. If anything, their woeful beginning...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 Shows Like Blue Bloods to Watch if You Like Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods has been one of CBS's most successful shows, airing 11 seasons since 2010 with no end in sight. The police procedural is currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+, where you can watch Tom Selleck as the patriarch of a family that's involved in various departments of the New York Police Department, from Selleck's Frank Reagan (police commissioner) to Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan (detective) to Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan (ADA).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Manifest Delivered That Huge Tragedy In The Season 3 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Manifest**, “Mayday: Part 2.”**. The Season 3 finale of NBC’s plane-heavy mystery drama Manifest was a lot to take in for everyone who watched, with the episode's last few minutes dropping twist after twist, which included the death of a beloved character in Athena Karkanis' Grace Stone. Likely knowing that fans would have all kinds of emotional questions about that shocker, show creator Jeff Rake does have an explanation for why it had to happen that way.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i Celebrates Series Filming Start With An Eye Toward Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The newest NCIS show, NCIS: Hawai’i was picked up to series a couple of months ago and now filming has officially started. Not only that, but it looks like the CBS newcomer could be looking at another home, in addition to the major network, when the series premieres in the fall.
TV SeriesCollider

'Manifest' Has Been Cancelled at NBC, Creator and Cast Implore Fans to #SaveManifest

NBC has chosen not to renew Manifest for a possible fourth season. The news was revealed by Deadline, who reported that the decision not to continue the show was confirmed Monday night before cast member options on the series were set to expire the following day. The show has seen a secondary breath of life on Netflix recently, where it currently holds the #1 spot on the streaming service's Top 10 programming in the U.S.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale: Was there a big cliffhanger?

Tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale was absolutely ambitious in scope. There’s no denying it from start to finish. The episode covered multiple months, and showcased everything from proposals to vaccines to a lengthy adoption process. So where do we begin with this episode? For us, it comes in celebrating...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles adds familiar face to main cast after exits

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles actor Gerald McRaney has been promoted to a series regular following the exit of two cast members. The CBS series' 12th season saw Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith's respective characters, tech consultant Eric Beale and intelligence agent Nell Jones, leave the US for a new life in Tokyo, Japan.