Why Chicago Fire's Huge Cliffhanger Might Not Be As Devastating As It Seems

One of my favorite things about Chicago Fire in the past few seasons has been the way it’s finally established and leaned on female friendships. This is always a rocky road for a long-running show, and it’s been a specially rocky one for Chicago Fire, but though there are still some things I would love to see them do – when characters leave they don’t need to be forgotten forever, we’ve all changed jobs and stayed in touch with friends who don’t work with us anymore – the show has truly hit a stride when it comes to recognizing the power of women sticking together.