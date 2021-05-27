Why Chicago Fire's Huge Cliffhanger Might Not Be As Devastating As It Seems
Warning: GIGANTIC SPOILERS for the ninth season finale of Chicago Fire on NBC, called "No Survivors." Chicago Fire is known for delivering the kinds of cliffhangers that can be quite literally killer, with even major characters not guaranteed safety from various crises. While Season 8 didn't get to end on a major twist due to production shutdowns, Fire more than made up for that with Season 9 by serving up a cliffhanger that is guaranteed to keep fans on the edges of their seats during hiatus. The forebodingly-titled "No Survivors" ended with the whole Squad 3 trapped under a flipped boat that was sinking, with their air tanks all exhausted.