Special Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Rooks SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ROOKS COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Nicodemus to near Palco. Movement was east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Damar around 1010 PM CDT. Palco around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Zurich. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.