Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas North central Harvey County in south central Kansas Southwestern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Goessel, or 6 miles north of Hesston, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Goessel around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 38 and 55. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH