Russell County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC167-271500- /O.NEW.KICT.FL.W.0022.210527T0936Z-210528T1800Z/ /RUSK1.1.ER.210527T0936Z.210527T1200Z.210528T0600Z.NO/ 1000 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saline River Near Russell. * From late tonight to early Friday afternoon. * At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 19.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Widespread flooding of lowlands in the vicinity of the gage occurs affecting pasture and cultivated land. The width of the river extends to approximately 400 ft. The areas where Saline River Road, Canyon Road and 180th Street connect, several sections along those roads will begin to flood. It may be possible small bridge crossings in the vicinity may be underwater. Further upstream all the way up to Fairport expect some county roads along the river to be underwater. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River Near Russell affecting Russell County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Saline River Russell 18.0 15.1 Wed 9 pm CDT 18.3 15.9 12.7

alerts.weather.gov
