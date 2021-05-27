Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcpherson County, KS

Flood Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Thursday. * At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Law enforcement reports numerous flooding in the city of McPherson at this time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Lindsborg, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Marquette, Windom, Mcpherson Airport and Roxbury. Additional thunderstorms with very heavy rain is likely during the overnight hours though the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Inman, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
City
Moundridge, KS
City
Marquette, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
City
Windom, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless a larger reconciliation deal was passed through the Senate,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dueling heat waves are baking the East and West Coasts. One is going to be worse than the other

(CNN) — From the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, the heat is on this weekend, and by next week soaring temperatures could travel as far north as the Arctic Circle. A historic heatwave has prompted excessive heat warnings for Washington and Oregon, as well as most of Idaho and parts of northern California. Skyrocketing temperatures could easily shatter June records across Washington and Oregon, while all-time records are also in jeopardy.