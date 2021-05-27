Severe Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ATLANTIC...EAST CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 1100 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wharton State Forest, or 25 miles southwest of Toms River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Hammonton, Tabernacle, Shamong, Batsto, Wharton State Forest, Atsion, Chatsworth and Penn State Forest. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH