While walking with her children, a woman discovers dozens of severed bear paws.

For the last year and a half, we’ve all been complaining about how boring our lives have become because of the COVID 19 imposed lockdown. It wasn’t until recently that I truly understood how privileged that sounds. While we sit comfortably on our couches and lounge about all day long, there are people literally fighting for their lives. And I don’t just mean the ones infected with COVID. Thousands of women, in every corner of our country, are being subjected to all forms of abuse, at the hands of loved ones, for some, it’s their husband. This lockdown, which we claim has made our lives dull and monotonous, has caused them to be locked in with their assailants. Last year, official reports claimed that domestic violence cases during the pandemic have surged through the roof. Clearly, the situation hasn’t gotten any better ever since. Domestic violence continues to be the shadow pandemic and I’m afraid its negative impacts will last a lot longer than COVID 19.