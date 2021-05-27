Ozzy Osbourne hoped that by releasing just one Black Sabbath album, people would forget about the Osbournes.
While some iconic rock stars have continued to perform for fans or retired through the years, every now and then, one may make a major change to their image and profession. However, rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne took off more than he could chew when he embarked on reality television with his family for The Osbournes. Though the show was well-received by fans, the rock star found television to be unsuitable. As a result of his dissatisfaction with how the show presented him, he may have reformed Black Sabbath and released a new album in an attempt to reclaim his bad-boy rock character.washingtonnewsday.com