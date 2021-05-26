Two tigers kill a zookeeper and flee into the community.

Two policemen have been killed during an attack by bandits in Magami town in Gusau local government area of Zamfara state. Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said “The attack by the criminals was successfully repelled, while unspecified number of bandits were neutralised with many of them escaped with possible gunshot wounds.The Commissioner of Police Hussaini Rabi’u further deployed additional tactical operatives to the area to complement the ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.The CP also called on the Police operatives in the command to defend themselves and the community aggressively in case of any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis.”The post Bandits kill two policemen in Zamfara appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.