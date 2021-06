No matter who you talk to these days, it seems like everyone knows that the bees are in trouble. Bees play a crucial part in our ecosystem, acting as pollinators for everything from alfalfa to zinnias. Sadly, thanks to a combination of human-caused factors, more than a few bee species are seriously in danger of going extinct. But what kinds of bees are endangered? And what can we do to fix the problems that led them to this point in the first place?