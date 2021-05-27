Cancel
US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

BEIJING — (AP) — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier Liu. He raised “issues of common concern” but gave no details.

Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Negotiators haven’t met in person since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Lower-level officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of carrying out the “Phase 1” agreement from early 2019 aimed at ending the conflict.

The two sides agreed in the “Phase 1” deal to suspend further tariff hikes on each other’s goods and to roll some back. China promised to buy more American soybeans and other exports. Beijing fell behind on meeting that commitment after the pandemic disrupted global trade.

Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

White House Considering Talks Between Biden and China's Xi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will consider arranging talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries spar over issues including human rights, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders are due...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Xi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Vice Premier Liu He, China’s economic czar, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip production and lead the formulation of policy support for the technology, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

North Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday. Kim "stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation" with the Biden administration, KCNA said. The United...
POTUSNPR

U.S. And E.U. Suspend Boeing-Airbus Dispute To Counter China

The U.S. and E.U. have called a truce in a long-running trade dispute involving rivals Boeing and Airbus. The fight sparked turbulence for unrelated products like Scotch whisky and Spanish olive oil. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For years, the U.S. and the European Union have been locked in a high-flying trade...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cheer Over Boeing, Airbus Deal Belies Cracks in EU, U.S. Trade Relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deal for a five-year ceasefire in a U.S. and EU dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday reflected progress, but the underlying trade relationship remains fragile with many unresolved disagreements, diplomats and trade experts said. The two economic powers agreed to set aside tariffs on $11.5 billion...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Is 'Very Sick' After Joe Biden Rallies G7 and NATO

China has dismissed the United States as "very sick" and needing "medication" after President Joe Biden rallied allies at the G7 and NATO summits this week and officially elevated Beijing in the West's security calculus. "Gone are the days when one country or a group of countries dictated the world,"...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Infrastructure Talks: Infinity War

With help from Anthony Adragna, Kelsey Tamborino and Alex Guillen. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Foreign Policypreciouskashmir.com

Biden bans 59 Chinese military, surveillance firms from US securities trading

Washington: The Biden administration has banned 59 Chinese military and surveillance firms from trading in US securities, the White House announced on Thursday. “Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order to further address the ongoing national emergency declared in … November 12, 2020 with respect to the threat posed by the military-industrial complex of the People’s Republic of China,” the White House said in a statement. It said the 59 names listed in the current order “prohibit – in a targeted and scoped manner – U.S. investments in Chinese companies that undermine the security or democratic values of the United States and our allies.”
Foreign PolicyBBC

Biden expands US investment ban on Chinese firms

US President Joe Biden is set to ban Americans from investing in dozens of Chinese tech and defence firms with alleged military ties. The new executive order will come into effect on 2 August, hitting 59 firms including communications giant Huawei. The list of firms will be updated on a rolling basis.
POTUSFortune

The WTO’s survival hinges on the COVID-19 vaccine patent debate, waiver advocates warn

The World Trade Organization knows all about crises. Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw a wrench into its core function of resolving trade disputes—a blocker that President Joe Biden has not yet removed—and there is widespread dissatisfaction over the fairness of the global trade rulebook. The 164-country organization, under the fresh leadership of Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has a lot to fix.
Worldapanews.net

Senegal endorses Chinese and US economic models

In a survey by Afrobarometer, published on Wednesday, 60 percent of Senegalese polled want their country to follow the path of the two world powers. The sample chosen to represent the population is seduced at 31 percent by the dynamism of the Chinese economic model. In just a few decades, the Middle Kingdom has gone from being a poor country to a world economic power. According to experts, China will soon overtake the United States.