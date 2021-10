On Friday, November 19th from 4 pm to 9 pm, and on Saturday, November 20th all day, the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival features the Food Truck Fiesta at the new Cathedral City Community Amphitheater in downtown. Festival goers will not only enjoy the food trucks, but also, LIVE musical entertainment on the Main Stage, Kid Zone, beer and wine garden, and on Saturday, a classic car show – all for one low admission.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO