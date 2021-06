During the week of May 17 – May 21, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Kenneth Broussard, 45138 Manny Guitreau Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number or Mark and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms. The defendant was sentenced to 1 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 ½ years supervised probation.