Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGrA5_0aCgkBzQ00

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing.

Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied entry, telling journalists it was “regrettable” that diplomats were prevented from observing the trial.

His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Fletcher said China has only said that the charge against Yang involves espionage.

“This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfactory,” Fletcher said. “We’ve had longstanding concerns about this case, including lack of transparency, and therefore have concluded that it's an arbitrary detention.”

Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang, a novelist who reportedly formerly worked for China's Ministry of State Security as an intelligence agent.

Yang’s lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said the hearing concluded shortly before 5 p.m., with a verdict to be issued at a later date, but declined further comment, saying “the case involves state secrets."

Yang has denied the accusation against him, and while a conviction is virtually certain, it isn't clear when the verdict will be handed down. The espionage charge carries penalties ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty.

In comments believed to have been dictated to diplomats in March and reproduced in Australian media, Yang said the lack of fresh air and sunshine had taken a toll on his health but that spiritually, “I’m still strong.”

“There is nothing more liberating than having one’s worst fears realized,” Yang said.

Fletcher said Australian diplomats last met with Fletcher via video link last month and were able to convey messages to and from his family. Yang appeared to be in satisfactory health, Fletcher said.

Australia will continue to “advocate strongly" for Yang and did not see a link between his case and the overall state of ties with China, Fletcher said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was following international practice in barring observers from attending a case involving state secrets.

“China is firmly opposed to the Australian side’s unwarranted disruption in China’s law-based handling of the case and its gross interference with China’s judicial sovereignty. We have made serious complaints with the Australian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, brought on by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against foreign involvement in its domestic politics, the exclusion of telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G phone network, and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in China in late 2019.

Beijing has essentially suspended all but the most routine contacts between the sides, while state media and the Foreign Ministry routinely attack Australia as adopting anti-Chinese policies at the behest of the United States, China's main geopolitical rival.

Australian journalists Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review and Bill Birtles of the Australian Broadcasting Corp. fled China in September after sheltering in Australian diplomatic compounds following demands for questioning by Chinese authorities. They were allowed to depart China under a deal brokered between the two governments, leaving Australian media without a physical presence in the country.

Before their departure, Chinese police questioned both journalists about Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for CGNT, China’s English-language state media channel, who had been detained a month earlier.

China says Cheng has been lawfully detained on suspicion of violating Chinese national security laws.

China has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

Amnesty International’s China head, Joshua Rosenzweig, said the allegations against Yang were based on criticism of the Chinese government in articles he published.

“Having reportedly endured hundreds of interrogations and been held in inhumane conditions with severely restricted access to his lawyer, Yang now faces an unfair trial behind closed doors. He remains at grave risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” Rosenzweig said in an emailed statement.

Yang’s case illustrates how China targets political opponents and human rights activists with its opaque legal system, including detention without notice and secret hearings, Rosenzweig said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Chinese Government#Domestic Politics#Australian#Ap#The Foreign Ministry#Anti Chinese#Cgnt#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Huawei
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
ChinaUS News and World Report

Australian PM Calls for WTO Reform as Tensions With China Mount

CANBERRA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization must have a binding dispute settlement system to address the growing use of "economic coercion", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra moves to win the support of G7 nations in its dispute with China. Relations with China, already rocky after...
Advocacyconservativeangle.com

Tiananmen Square: The Massacre The Chinese Regime Tries To Erase

Thirty-two years later, the Chinese communist regime still tries to repress the memory of the bloody massacre of June 4, censoring all mentions, detaining outspoken dissents, and keeping younger generations unaware of what actually happened that night. A student displays a banner with one of the slogans chanted by the...
AdvocacyAustralian News

Veteran Chinese activist arrested in China

Beijing [China], June 7 (ANI): A 44-year-old Chinese activist, Wang Aizhong, was arrested last month on the charges of 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble' for speaking his mind on Twitter, a common offence used by China's authorities to stifle dissent. The veteran activist helped found the Southern Street Movement in...
Politicswcn247.com

China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. and Australia were flexing their muscles with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says two warships concluded a week of joint operations in the South China Sea. Those included maneuvering drills along with resupplying vessels, cross-deck helicopter operations and live-fire gunnery exercises. In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the two countries should do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, instead of flexing their muscles. The U.S. and China’s neighbors have rejected Beijing’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, through which an estimated $5 trillion in trade travels each year.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

China's Parliament Opposes U.S. Bill on Chinese Tech Threat

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said. In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Huawei on trial in Polish espionage case

The trial of an ex-Huawei employee and a former Polish secret services agent accused of spying for China has opened in Warsaw. According to Polish prosecutors, former Huawei executive Wang Weijing, 39, spent over seven years spying for China, to strengthen his company's influence with the Polish government. Huawei, which...
Economywmleader.com

Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

Jun.06 — Bryan Clark, international director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discusses how the tensions between the government and China are affecting businesses. Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” the chamber said in a report, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators. Clark speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.”
Businessfinance-commerce.com

China is trying to tame inflation

SHANGHAI — Prices are jumping in the United States and around the world, prompting growing warnings that a wave of inflation could threaten the global economy if it persists. China isn’t waiting to find out. Beijing is moving swiftly to protect its factories and workplaces from rising costs. It has...
Foreign Policykfgo.com

China, U.S. top diplomats hold phone call: Chinese state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, without immediately providing details on what was discussed. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Alex Richardson)
ChinaFXStreet.com

Australian PM Morrison: Seeking wto to resolve China wine tariffs

Australian PM Morrison is seeking the WTO to resolve China wine tariffs. Speaking ahead of the G7-plus summit in Britain, Morrison is seeking support for the modernisation of global trade rules and ‘freedom over authoritarianism’ considering the deterioration in Sino-Australian relations of late. The relations come on the back of...
ChinaAustralian News

Western Australian premier calls for restoring relations with China: media

SYDNEY, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan called on his federal government to stop anti-China rhetoric and mend relations with China, local media reported. "As a country we can and should have a good relationship with our largest trading partner, China," the Australian Financial Review (AFR) quoted...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poll Says Australians Highly Suspicious of China

SYDNEY - Australians express deep mistrust of China's government but want their own government to build better relations with Beijing, according to a new survey. The study, by the University of Technology Sydney, or UTS, was compiled this year amid rising trade and security tensions between Australia and its biggest trading partner, China.
Chinalatinamericanews.net

Survey shows 76 pc Australians mistrust China

Canberra [Australia], June 16 (ANI): Amid souring ties between Australia and China, a new survey has shown that at least 76 per cent of Australians have expressed mistrust of the Chinese government and 63 per cent of people have called for a harder line in respect to Canberra's policies towards Beijing.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

China blasts Taiwan's ruling party for rejecting Chinese vaccines

June 4 (UPI) -- China condemned Taiwan for refusing Chinese COVID-19 vaccines on the same day the island nation accepted 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday at a regular press briefing that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party is at fault for rejecting Chinese vaccines for "political" reasons.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Chinese officials investigated over deaths of 21 runners

Twenty-seven Chinese officials are being investigated following the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon in Gansu Province. The officials, including members of the Chinese Communist Party, face punishment and possible criminal charges. The 60-mile race in China's Yellow River Stone Forest took place amid high winds and...
Public Safetynewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
ChinaMyNorthwest.com

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper under pressure

HONG KONG (AP) — A year ago, the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper published a front-page headline saying Hong Kong’s governing principle of “one country, two systems is dead.”. On Thursday, the newspaper was facing its greatest peril. Three top editors and two senior executives were arrested under Hong Kong’s new...
Public Safetytherecord.media

Sprawling cyber-espionage campaign linked to Chinese military unit

Cybersecurity experts have uncovered evidence that interconnects several multi-year and sprawling cyber-espionage campaigns to a Chinese military unit operating out of the city of Ürümqi in China’s western province of Xinjiang. According to a report released today by Recorded Future’s Insikt Group, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Unit 69010 is...
Worldsoutheastasiapost.com

Experts highlight Chinese espionage in Canada

Toronto [Canada], June 15 (ANI): After two scientists were fired from Canada's National Microbiology Lab (NML) in Winnipeg in January - a case that has attracted Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation - national security experts believe that the case raises the possibility of Chinese espionage. Two years ago, Dr...