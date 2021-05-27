Television’s Best and Worst Talk Shows

The most famous bangs on television in America have said goodbye. For now. Conan O’Brien, the legendary TV show host late night (midnight show), has said goodbye to the format after 28 years of daily broadcasts on various networks. The comedian, who started in the writers room of Saturday Night Live Y The Simpson, With his farewell he closes a golden era of late-night presenters who took over from Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Jay Leno. His silly style to make laugh and his skills as an interviewer have created a school in the programming of both coasts of the country and that has among its heirs Jimmy Fallon and James Corden. O’Brien, 58, does not leave television. It has been announced that it is preparing a format, without a confirmed release date, for the HBO Max platform.