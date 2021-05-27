Cancel
Georgia man arrested for carrying gun into courthouse

By Crime Reports
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 22 days ago
DECATUR — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man as he attempted to enter the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Decatur with a loaded hand gun Wednesday. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrenceville resident Marcus Payton was taken into custody without incident by DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies at the security checkpoint in the lobby of the courthouse when the X-ray monitor revealed a loaded Glock 45 handgun in his backpack.

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

