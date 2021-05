The United States will renew sanctions next week against nine Belarusian state-owned companies. White House spokeswoman Jen Zhaki said the government would consider imposing further sanctions on Belarusian government officials after consultations with the European Union and other partners. Reuters reported on Saturday that the United States has called on Belarus to allow an independent inquiry into the forced landing of the detained Ryanair plane by opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend.