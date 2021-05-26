Guatemala aims to reduce migration to the United States by providing farmer education and family farm aid.
Guatemala aims to reduce migration to the United States by providing farmer education and family farm aid. In recent years, the number of migrants arriving in the United States from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador has surged. According to the Congressional Research Service, Customs and Border Patrol personnel have already intercepted more of them in 2021 than they did in all of 2020.washingtonnewsday.com