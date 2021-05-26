Guatemala aims to reduce migration to the United States by providing farmer education and family farm aid.

When restaurants sharply cut back on buying produce, small farmers turned to each other and to an old idea made new: the contactless CSA box. Back then, the real action began an hour before the Santa Monica farmers’ market opened at 8 on Wednesday mornings. Wholesale customers got a one-hour head-start on civilians, so local chefs, the brain trust of Los Angeles’ burgeoning restaurant scene, started to wander in at 7. A few sent minions to pick up preorders, but many chefs showed up in person to kibitz with farmers whose knowledge often exceeded their own.