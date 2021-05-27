Is Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It’s Not as Easy as the Hackers Make It Look

Ted Nugent discussed The Who’s Keith Moon and Jimi Hendrix trying to offer him drugs and having meltdowns in a new YouTube stream. Ted said most of his influences “got high — right in front of me. And I admired the living shit out of ’em,” he said. “The MC5, they were all stumbling, puking, stupid drunk and stoned, and I admired them beyond description. But then it caught up with them, and I said, ‘Oh.’ Thank God I didn’t go, ‘Hey, they’re smoking a lot of hashish, and they’re just kicking out the jams. Maybe I’ll try the hashish.’ And luckily, I didn’t. Luckily, I watched them blow up.