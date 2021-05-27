Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It’s Not as Easy as the Hackers Make It Look

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It’s Not as Easy as the Hackers Make It Look. Jimi Hendrix gave some of the most famous concerts in rock history during his brief tenure. If his performance at Monterey Pop (1967) wasn’t enough, his closing act at Woodstock (1969) was. Hendrix, on the other hand, had plenty more to offer, including an appearance on Happening For Lulu that allegedly got him kicked off the BBC.

washingtonnewsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Hackers#Monterey Pop Lrb#Woodstock#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
Musicreadersdigest.co.uk

The East End club that hosted Jimi Hendrix

Open for just a year in the '60s, the Upper Cut club had many greats perform on its stage—and it's where Jimi Hendrix wrote "Purple Haze" Tucked away in the rough streets of what was then the far east end of London stood a nightclub that attracted some of the biggest musicians in the world such as Nina Simone, and Jimi Hendrix. The Upper Cut Club opened its doors for just 12 months between 1966 and 1967.
Musicgranthshala.com

How Jimi Hendrix Got That Kazoo Sound on ‘Crosstown Traffic’

Jimi Hendrix always found a way to record the voices in his mind. buyer of are you Experienced (1967), Hendrix’s first LP, followed immediately on the title track. To achieve those far-off sounds, Hendrix used tapes played backwards and a variety of other tricks. and he continued Electric Ladyland (1968), his final studio album.
CelebritiesGuitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix’s Final Performance

Jimi Hendrix died on September 18, 1970. Just two days before, he made his final public appearance, a recording of which you can hear above. After performing at the Open Air Love & Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany on September 6, Hendrix and his group – drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox – returned to London. While there, Hendrix ran into Eric Burdon, the former lead singer of the Animals, who was now performing with the group War.
Posted by
Phil Rossi

Jimi Hendrix: A Classic Unicorn

A lesson and reminder to remain authentic and true to ourselves. In 1966, at a rock club in New Jersey, a 23-year-old guitarist auditioned for a spot in the venue’s lineup. Like most who had listened to Jimi Hendrix for the first time, management was floored.
Musicloudersound.com

How Jimi Hendrix set rock'n'roll ablaze and rewired the electric guitar forever

Four years. That’s all it took Jimi Hendrix to tear up guitar culture, depose the ruling elite and drag a centuries-old instrument in a thrilling new direction. Perhaps, on some level, the guitarist knew the clock was ticking. It would certainly explain the fervour with which he blazed through London after stepping off the plane at Heathrow on September 24, 1966.
Musicbritpopnews.com

The Who & Jimi Hendrix ‘Drug Meltdown’ Leaks

Ted Nugent discussed The Who’s Keith Moon and Jimi Hendrix trying to offer him drugs and having meltdowns in a new YouTube stream. Ted said most of his influences “got high — right in front of me. And I admired the living shit out of ’em,” he said. “The MC5, they were all stumbling, puking, stupid drunk and stoned, and I admired them beyond description. But then it caught up with them, and I said, ‘Oh.’ Thank God I didn’t go, ‘Hey, they’re smoking a lot of hashish, and they’re just kicking out the jams. Maybe I’ll try the hashish.’ And luckily, I didn’t. Luckily, I watched them blow up.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Musicloudersound.com

Jeff Beck: my stories of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more

Jeff Beck is one of the last guitar heroes standing. The quixotic axeman has dazzled with his sizzling six-string sonics for almost half a century. From the psych-tinged R&B of The Yardbirds, to the Jeff Beck Group with Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, to the radio-friendly jazz/rock instrumental masterpiece Blow By Blow, a Who’s Who of guest appearances (Mick Jagger, Roger Waters, Brian May, Paul Rodgers, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner) and beyond, Beck is constantly exploring and moving forward.
Musicbritpopnews.com

Robert Plant ‘Lost Control’ Of Led Zeppelin

Producer/engineer Eddie Kramer was recently asked by Classic Rock if Led Zeppelin was “in effect Jimmy Page’s band” when it comes to production of albums, and it sounds like Robert Plant had zero control. “Oh, it was more than that. He was the bloody director. It was Jimmy’s concept, but...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN On EDDIE VAN HALEN: 'He Changed Guitar Playing Forever'

Last week, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen stopped by CBS12 studios for an exclusive one-on-one about his three-date Florida fine art tour, which started on May 20 in Fort Lauderdale and concluded two days later in Boca Raton. Allen's collection houses originals, limited editions, the painted drum series, mixed media...
WorldSlipped Disc

BBC recruits Israeli artist for its New Generation

BBC Radio 3 has published its lates crop of New-Gen Artists. Among them is the promising Israeli pianist Tom Borrow. Helen Charlston mezzo-soprano (UK) Konstantin Krimmel baritone (Germany) Kunal Lahiry collaborative piano (Indian-American) Maria Duenas violin (Spain) Mithras Trio piano trio (UK) Quatuor Mona string quartet (France) Tom Borrow piano...