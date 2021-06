Hospitals often use code names to help alert medical staff in case of medical emergencies or other events. Codes can be announced through hospital speakers or communicated through an intercom in the hospital or directly to the required staff through devices such as pagers. The most common hospital codes are code blue, code red and code black. These codes help trained medical staff to know the nature of the emergency, prepare themselves and respond quickly. These codes can prevent panic among other patients and visitors. Each code represents a different emergency, and they can also be used in other places besides hospitals, for example, schools, universities, law enforcement agencies and other public places.