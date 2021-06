WILLMAR — Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. The topic for discussion will be “Expressing and Receiving Gratitude/Appreciation Can Influence Our Lives.” There will be time for sharing. For more information and to make a reservation, call Carrie at 320-231-2598 by 4 p.m. June 16.