Dublin, OH

Roundabout construction at Cosgray and Route 161 expected to conclude in September

Dublin Villager
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of a $3.1 million roundabout at state Route 161 and Cosgray Road to replace a signalized intersection began May 24 and is expected to finish Sept. 30. The project, which involves three government entities, including Dublin, involves constructing a "modern roundabout" with curbs and gutters, stormwater sewers, a truck apron, a sidewalk, street lights, pavement markings, landscaping and signs, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

www.thisweeknews.com
