For all the guff that Mustangs get on the internet, the truth is that many sports cars meet an untimely end. Take, for instance, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette available on IAA. The totaled C8 Corvette was in a front-end collision that pretty much ruined the front half of the car. Although the rear wasn’t completely spared, it’s possible that the engine could still be in reasonable condition. Secondary damage in the form of a “biohazard” is pretty grisly, though, and doesn’t really bear thinking about.