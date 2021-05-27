Cancel
Texas State

West Virginia tops Texas in Big 12 baseball tournament

By Nick Moyle
Houston Chronicle
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending six innings trying to rankle West Virginia starter Jackson Wolf, Texas finally had the wiry 6-foot-7 lefty in a bind. Wolf’s smooth pickoff of Longhorns third baseman Cam Williams was a swift kick to the ribs, but Texas still managed to load the bases with two outs in the seventh while down two runs. But outfielder Eric Kennedy, who had smacked a solo home run one inning earlier, ended the threat with a harmless infield fly out.

