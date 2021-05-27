West Virginia tops Texas in Big 12 baseball tournament
After spending six innings trying to rankle West Virginia starter Jackson Wolf, Texas finally had the wiry 6-foot-7 lefty in a bind. Wolf's smooth pickoff of Longhorns third baseman Cam Williams was a swift kick to the ribs, but Texas still managed to load the bases with two outs in the seventh while down two runs. But outfielder Eric Kennedy, who had smacked a solo home run one inning earlier, ended the threat with a harmless infield fly out.