West Virginia tops Texas in Big 12 baseball tournament

It’s Classic week. We’re here in Fort Wort, Texas, pre-practice is over, and it has all the potential to be a great tournament. But, will it be an epic event?. Bass fishing is something here, a part of the culture. I mean the Parks and Wildlife Department works to breed giant largemouth with the ShareLunker program for goodness sakes. Lake Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend spawned perhaps the single greatest group of anglers to ever come out of one area — “The Hemphill Gang” as they were known — Tommy Martin, Larry Nixon and Harold Allen were members, and several other top pros and Classic champions came from the area too.