Odúbel's catch not enough to give Nola a W

MLB
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies probably would speak more effusively about Odúbel Herrera’s home-run-robbing catch in the sixth inning Wednesday in Miami, except once the catch became a footnote in a 4-2 loss to the Marlins they kept their praise brief. “Tremendous catch,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. • Box score. “Unbelievable catch,”...

