On the June 15th episode of SBS Plus variety show 'Love Master', singer Seo In Young shared her experiences in dating, and revealed that she hasn't dated for two years. During filming, Seo In-young reportedly shared her concerns in her dating life. She openly shared that while she hasn't had many boyfriends, she experienced a lot of peak moments in relationships because she usually dated for at least five years. She also revealed that she has been solo for about two years now. She stated, "Right now is the off-season for love. I'm not even interested in dating as of now, and I don't know how I got to this point."