State use tax decision impacts Parkville

They want it gone. Dearborn aldermen Monday night reaffirmed a decision they made a month ago. They are sticking to their guns and want the old Interurban railroad car removed from the city limits by the end of the day Thursday. The railroad car was given to the city back in 1993, with the intention the Dearborn Community Betterment organization would find a way to have the care restored. Nothing has ever been done with the railroad car, which now sits at the city’s sewer plant.