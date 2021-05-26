State use tax decision impacts Parkville
The Parkville Board of Aldermen agreed to wait until the November general election to place a use tax proposal up for a public vote. Earlier this month, the board discussed placing a use tax on out-of-state purchases on the August ballot, but delayed further discussions to see if there were any changes to state statute. The proposed tax would match the local sales tax, which is currently two percent, with the intent to allow local business to better compete with out-of-state outlets.www.plattecountycitizen.com