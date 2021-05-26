Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkville, MO

State use tax decision impacts Parkville

By Jeanette Browning Faubion
plattecountycitizen.com
 8 days ago

The Parkville Board of Aldermen agreed to wait until the November general election to place a use tax proposal up for a public vote. Earlier this month, the board discussed placing a use tax on out-of-state purchases on the August ballot, but delayed further discussions to see if there were any changes to state statute. The proposed tax would match the local sales tax, which is currently two percent, with the intent to allow local business to better compete with out-of-state outlets.

www.plattecountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Platte County, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Platte County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
Holliday, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Parkville, MO
Government
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Legislature#Sales Taxes#State Court#Ballot Measures#Public Policies#Supreme Court#State Statute#Regular Sales Tax#Legislation#Out Of State Purchases#Out Of State Companies#Modification#Revenue#Out Of State Outlets#City Administrator#Ballot Language#Missouri River#Businesses#Commercial Dredging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Parkville, MOplattecountycitizen.com

Parkville delays use tax decision; establishes diversity commission

The Parkville Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, May 4 largely in person for the first time in more than a year, with the bulk of aldermen present — and separated by plexiglass partitions — in city hall. The board postponed approval of a ballot measure seeking approval of establishment of...
Platte County, MOKMBC.com

Platte County removes mask mandate for those who are vaccinated

Platte County is the latest area in the KC metro to lift its mask mandate for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The Board of Trustees adopted the changes at a special meeting Saturday morning. Effective immediately, the Platte County Health Department now states that masks are not required for people "2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine."
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

County buildings could benefit from federal aid

Platte County Commission and other county elected officeholders met on Monday, May 10 and discussed potential spending projects for the latest round of federal funds. Platte County is expected to receive about $20 million in federal aid. The county commission circulated a draft of guiding principles to be followed for evaluating projects and spending the money.
Platte County, MOKCTV 5

Platte County rescinds mask order following CDC recommendations

PLATTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Platte County Health Department on Saturday announced that it's ending its mask mandate. It's the latest jurisdiction in the metro area to do away with its emergency order. Information via a news release:. 1. Rescind all previous limits on business operations and gatherings under...
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

15 Years Ago–May 11, 2006

They want it gone. Dearborn aldermen Monday night reaffirmed a decision they made a month ago. They are sticking to their guns and want the old Interurban railroad car removed from the city limits by the end of the day Thursday. The railroad car was given to the city back in 1993, with the intention the Dearborn Community Betterment organization would find a way to have the care restored. Nothing has ever been done with the railroad car, which now sits at the city’s sewer plant.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Public events are back and it will be glorious

Plenty of public events are being announced locally as summer approaches. You remember what public events are, right? Me too. I’m ready. I’m sure most of you are, too. Parkville Old Towne Market Community Improvement District is planning a carnival in downtown Parkville on Memorial Day weekend, pending city approval. The City of Platte City has a public Memorial Day ceremony scheduled, as well as a July 4th daytime event set in its downtown, with fireworks that night. At Weston, there’s a Ben Holladay celebration in early June. And the list goes on.
Platte County, MOmycouriertribune.com

Platte-Clay Electric returns $3.4 million to members as bill credits

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative returned $3.4 million in capital credits to consumer-members. The funds, distributed as bill credits, represent each consumer-member’s share of the co-op’s excess revenue. “We’re well aware of the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 on the Northland communities we serve, and it was our goal to once again...
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

The Landmark begins its 157th year

Through multiple world wars and global pandemics, the newspaper you’re reading right now has continued its non-stop work in keeping Platte Countians informed. With last week’s edition, the Platte County Landmark, the oldest newspaper in Platte County, older than the Kansas City Star and one of the oldest in the state of Missouri, began its 157th year of continuous publication.
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

County jail will offer diploma completion

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen has announced that starting June 7, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with A Turning Point Academy to make a diploma completion program available to inmates in the Platte County Jail. The Academy is a program offered through A Turning Point, which is...
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

'Blatant' fake fire fundraiser appears in Northwest Missouri

A curiously fake fundraiser appeared in a social media group recently, prompting a swift rebuke from a local fire department. Dave Cline, chief of the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, said he referred the post, since deleted, to the Platte County Police Department. “I’ve not seen it like this where...
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Pfizer vaccine available for teens in Platte County

The FDA, CDC & ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 years and older. The Missouri Department of Health and Humana Services has now amended its standing orders to include this age group. Effective today (Thursday, May 13), the Platte County Health Department...
Johnson County, KSKansas City Star

Gap in rate of fully-vaccinated residents in Kansas City metro counties is growing

The COVID-19 vaccination gap in the counties in the Kansas City metropolitan area has grown, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Johnson County leads in the metro with 42.9% of its residents being fully vaccinated against the virus. That’s followed by Platte County at 31.7%, Jackson County at 30.7%, Clay County at 29.5% and Wyandotte County at 27%.
Platte County, MOplattecountycitizen.com

Assistant prosecutor named circuit court judge

Benton, of Parkville, currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Platte County. She holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in political science from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and a juris doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law in Nashville, Tenn. Early this year, Parson appointed Hansbrough as...