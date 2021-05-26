newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Congress Introduces Bipartisan Resolution that Recognizes the Greatest Generation

By HistoryNet Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday there are very few things both sides of the political aisle can agree on, but this might be one — the Greatest Generation. On May 26, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), along with Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and John Hoeven (R-ND), introduced a bipartisan resolution “Recognizing and honoring the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Greatest Generation.”

