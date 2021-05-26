Congress Introduces Bipartisan Resolution that Recognizes the Greatest Generation

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck introduced Friday a resolution honoring those who died in the line of duty serving in the Armed Forces. In the resolution, Buck stated he was honored to recognize Memorial Day and show support for those who have sacrificed their lives for security and freedoms in the U.S. Buck cited a John Stuart Mill quote outside the U.S. Special Forces Training Center asserting war is “not the ugliest of things,” but the “decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse.”