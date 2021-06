Karen Santillan, of U.S. Grant High School, has been awarded the Judy Williams Memorial Scholarship by the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce Women of the South. Women of the South awarded four scholarships to high school seniors at a recent South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Education Banquet. Three scholarships for $2,000 each and one for $2,500 in memory of one of their founding members, Judy Williams. Judy had served on many committees, and for many years, was the chair for Women of the South’s Scholarship Program. Brandi Mertens and Angela O’Keefe made the scholarship presentation with Judy’s husband, Pepper Williams.