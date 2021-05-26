Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte City, MO

Memorial Day observances planned

By Citizen Staff Report
plattecountycitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person Memorial Day observances will return this weekend, with traditional events in several areas of the county. Platte City will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring the armed services at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Platte City Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col Teresa McCarthy. The...

www.plattecountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Weston, MO
City
Platte City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Parkville, MO
Government
Platte City, MO
Government
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Community Events#Local Events#Community Building#The Lions Club#American Legion Post#Price Chopper#Highway 45#Vfw#Buddy Poppy#Buddy Poppies#Ltc#Remembrance#Library Drive#Post Members#Daughters#Guest Speaker#Traditional Events#Donuts#Legionaries Larry Whitt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Memorial Day ceremony is back on in Platte City

After no ceremony last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Memorial Day service will return to the Platte City Cemetery this year, City of Platte City officials have announced. Memorial Day is Monday, May 31 and the ceremony will begin at the Platte City Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m....
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Quilt honors firefighter for service

Clint Rhodes of northern Platte County was honored with this handmade quilt for his years of service to firefighting and for his role in assisting in New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Rhodes was presented the quilt recently by Dearborn Fire Chief Brad Johnson. The quilt was made by Kay Huntsman, also of northern Platte County. Rhodes served a total of 18 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Central Platte Fire Protection District and the Camden Point Fire Protection District. He and two other firefighters from Central Platte volunteered in the days after 9/11 to fly to New York City and assist with the clean-up efforts around Ground Zero. After that time, Rhodes said he developed lung problems, specifically obstructive airway disease, also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Rhodes, who lives just outside of Dearborn, said the Dearborn Area Fire Protection District has encouraged him to become a volunteer firefighter again, but Rhodes is not sure he’ll complete the application. He said if he did return to the field it would need to be as a driver only, as his health would limit him from performing most of the other duties of a firefighter.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Public events are back and it will be glorious

Plenty of public events are being announced locally as summer approaches. You remember what public events are, right? Me too. I’m ready. I’m sure most of you are, too. Parkville Old Towne Market Community Improvement District is planning a carnival in downtown Parkville on Memorial Day weekend, pending city approval. The City of Platte City has a public Memorial Day ceremony scheduled, as well as a July 4th daytime event set in its downtown, with fireworks that night. At Weston, there’s a Ben Holladay celebration in early June. And the list goes on.
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

45 Years Ago–May 14, 1976

A resident of Platte County for 26 years. R.M. (Bob) Hutchison has filed as a Republican candidate for the office of sheriff of Platte County, declaring that the voters, more than ever before, deserve a choice. He has been a deputy sheriff in Platte County for the past seven years.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

City to have downtown event on July 4th

Free food, live music, family activities in Platte City. Consider it a return to gathering. Local public events are back on. A mid-day downtown event has been created as part of the celebration of July 4th in Platte City this year. Mayor Tony Pailillo announced Tuesday that this will be...
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Home of The Edlin Team

A ribbon cutting was held at the new home of The Edlin Team realtors in Platte City at 2000 Kentucky Ave., Ste. E (Hwy. 92 and Kentucky) on Tuesday. The Edlin Team of Keller Williams Kansas City North has actually been in the building for several months–the ribbon cutting/open house ceremony had been delayed by COVID. Brandon Edlin and his team hosted the public from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday for a meet and greet with staff, a tour of the business, lunch, and prizes and giveaways. Members of the Platte City Chamber of Commerce posed with The Edlin Team staff at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

The Landmark begins its 157th year

Through multiple world wars and global pandemics, the newspaper you’re reading right now has continued its non-stop work in keeping Platte Countians informed. With last week’s edition, the Platte County Landmark, the oldest newspaper in Platte County, older than the Kansas City Star and one of the oldest in the state of Missouri, began its 157th year of continuous publication.
Platte County, MOplattecountycitizen.com

Virtual exchange connects students

Twenty Platte County High School students recently took part in a Virtual Student Exchange via Zoom, with 20 students from Truman High School in Independence. Dr. Keith Jones, principal at PCHS, had organized the Virtual Student Exchange at the previous high schools where he worked and wanted to introduce it to Platte City.
Parkville, MOpark.edu

All University May 2021 COMMENCEMENT

• Click for a PDF version of the May 2021 commencement program. NOTE: The program only includes the names of graduates who selected to participate in the virtual commencement program. Vince Clark, vice-chair of Park University’s Board of Trustees and vice president of business development and chief corporate affairs officer...
Platte County, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Forty percent of locals have been vaccinated

An impressive number of Platte Countians have at least initiated vaccination for COVID-19, it was reported last week at a meeting of the Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees. While slightly more than 40% of county residents have initiated vaccination, there are signs that the number of folks turning...
Parkville, MOkmmo.com

MDC OFFERING FREE ARCHERY, HANDGUN CLASSES IN MAY AT PARKVILLE

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free instructional courses during May on handgun and archery skills at the Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville. These courses are designed for people who wish to get started using handguns or archery equipment for target shooting or hunting. By appointment only,...