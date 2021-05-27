Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Qatar offers Hamas-ruled Gaza $500 million to rebuild

jns.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, announced on Wednesday that the Gulf state would give $500 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after an 11-day conflict with Israel. The hostilities began on May 10, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Strip launched rockets towards the...

www.jns.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza#Israel#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#Jewish#Islamist#State#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Country
Qatar
News Break
Middle East
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

Palestinians To Get Million Covid Vaccine Doses In Swap With Israel

Israel is to provide around one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Palestinian Authority in a swap as their expiry date looms, the Israeli prime minister's office said Friday. "Israel has signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority, and will supply approximately one million doses of Pfizer vaccine that...
Militarypakistanchristian.tv

Intense Israeli raids on Hamas military and training centers in Gaza

Al-Arabiya sources in the occupied territories reported on Friday morning that Israeli reconnaissance planes launched intensive raids on Hamas military and training centers in the northern, central and southern Gaza Strip. This comes as the Israeli army announced that the Chief of Staff had instructed to raise its readiness for...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Strikes Gaza In Retaliation For Fire Balloons

Israeli jets launched air strikes in Gaza overnight Thursday to Friday after militants in the Palestinian territory again set off incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said. The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and...
MilitaryWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Israel attacks targets in Gaza after Hamas sends incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM — Israeli fighter jets have targeted sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip for the second time in two days. The Israeli military tweeted on Thursday night that the bombardments of military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the strip's ruling Islamist Hamas were in response to incendiary balloons sent from the coastal enclave into Israeli territory.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israel strikes more Hamas sites as incendiary balloons continue from Gaza

(JTA) — The Israeli military hit Hamas sites in Gaza with rockets for the second time this week on Thursday night in retaliation for incendiary balloons sent in to spark fires in southern Israel, raising fears that the recent Israel-Hamas cease-fire could be in jeopardy. The Israel defense forces said...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Bennett-Lapid-Gantz Are Losing the New Gaza War to Hamas

The launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip continued on Thursday and probably won’t stop on Friday, the fourth day of continued attacks by Hamas squads. Eight fires broke out Thursday across the Jewish settlements of the Gaza Envelope as a result of those balloons. Four of those fires broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council area and one in a field in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council area.
Religionheritagefl.com

Hamas leader: 'God has decreed we must attack Tel Aviv'

(JNS) - Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza's tunnel network last month during "Operation Guardian of the Walls."
Middle EastMetro International

Hamas chief meets top politicians in Morocco after Gaza conflict

RABAT (Reuters) – Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met the speakers of Morocco’s parliament and opposition politicians on Thursday during a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause after the North African nation upgraded diplomatic relations with Israel. Haniyeh, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for a four-day trip, has...
Militaryheritagefl.com

Hamas used Gaza media tower to jam Iron Dome system

(JNS) — Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan met with senior leadership of the Associated Press on Monday in New York, where he told the media outlet that Hamas was using the Gaza media tower to jam Iron Dome batteries in Israel. “The unit...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

‘Heavy’ IDF Retaliation in Gaza for Hamas Arson Balloon Attacks on Israel

The Israeli Air Force carried out a “heavy” wave of air strikes in northern and central Gaza late Thursday night in retaliation for nearly a dozen Hamas-led incendiary balloon attacks on Israeli citizens across the border, Walla! News and Israel’s Channel 13 News outlet reported. The IDF Spokesperson said in...
MilitaryColumbian

Israeli airstrikes target Hamas locations in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing the fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. The latest round...
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following Hamas launching of incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza early Wednesday following Hamas sending incendiary balloons into Israel. This comes days into new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government and just weeks after a ceasefire ended previous hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Noga Tarnopolsky, a writer and reporter covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, about the latest developments.
MilitaryForward

Israel strikes Gaza in response to fiery balloons after tense Flag March

Israeli fighter jets struck the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday, targeting Hamas military positions in Khan Younis, a town in the coastal enclave’s far south, and Gaza City, according to the Israeli military. The airstrikes came in response to incendiary balloons launched on Tuesday from Gaza toward Israel, and were the...
Middle Eastmemri.org

Lebanese Journalist: Palestinian Authority's Weakness, Hamas' Extremism Will Cause Palestinians To Lose Gains In World Public Opinion

In his June 2, 2021 column in the London-based Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, titled "The Missing Link in Palestinian National Action," Lebanese journalist Hazem Saghiya questioned the Palestinians' ability to take advantage of the global sympathy they gained following the recent round of fighting with Israel. The problem, he explained, is that no element in the Palestinian arena is able to dialogue with the international community, for Fatah and the PA are too weak, while Hamas is too radical and does not share the world's values. Although it often tries speak in terms that the world likes to hear, Hamas is actually an extremist Islamic force that oppresses the Gazans and can spark a civil war at any moment, said Saghiya, and added that the Palestinians deserved a better leadership.
MilitaryWISH-TV

Israeli military launches Gaza airstrikes, first since cease-fire

(CNN) — The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day. According to reports in Israeli media, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked multiple fires in southern Israel. WAFA, the official Palestinian...
Militarytalesbuzz.com

Tensions high after Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas targets in Gaza early Wednesday morning, with the military saying this was in response to incendiary balloons crossing over from Hamas-controlled territory into Israel. There have been no reports of any casualties. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the Hamas compounds were used...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Poll: Majority of PA Arabs Support Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority

The attitudes of Arabs in Judea, Samaria and Gaza have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of PA Arabs now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.