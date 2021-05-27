Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Adam Vinatieri Plans To Retire

It's good business to be the Super Bowl champs. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for a title defense in 2021, they'll be doing so in front of a full house as the team announced on Thursday that Raymond James Stadium will be at full capacity seating for the upcoming season. There seems to be quite the demand to get into the building to see Tom Brady and company as well as the Bucs note that all eight regular-season home games and their two preseason contests are completely sold out.