The 61-year-old used some of his annual leave following a disappointing 2021 Guinness Six Nations to visit Tokyo and continue a long association with the Top League outfit. Jones has held a consultancy role with Suntory for more than two decades and spent time with Beauden Barrett when he travelled there, with the New Zealand star thanking the Australian for his "little pieces of gold" and revealing he had been "more in the background and dealing with coaches."