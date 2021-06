A Penn Yan man faces multiple charges after police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine inside of his car. 48-year Tino Rivas was pulled over early Tuesday afternoon after he was spotted by a Penn Yan Police officer that had knowledge that Rivas didn’t have a valid New York license. When Rivas was stopped on Main Street, he got out of his car and started to vomit on the side of the road. He was placed through a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed. A check of his license showed it had five revocations. Police tell us they also found a meth smoking pipe along with meth.