The Bold Type Boss Talks Twist in Kat and Eva's Controversial Relationship

By Vlada Gelman
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s The Bold Type premiere. Proceed at your own risk. A contentious Bold Type romance has come to an end. During Wednesday’s fifth and final season premiere, Kat repeatedly ignored Eva’s texts after hooking up with the Republican Scarlet board member. When the two finally came face-to-face, Kat admitted that, as a biracial queer liberal, she didn’t like herself following their tryst.

