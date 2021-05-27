Cancel
Financial Reports

NVIDIA Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

investing.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - NVIDIA reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. NVIDIA announced earnings per share of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $5.39B. NVIDIA 's are up 20% and is trading at $634.20...

ng.investing.com
Financial Reports
Benzinga

JinkoSolar Stock Surges On Beating Q1 Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.4% year-on-year to $1.21 billion beating the analyst consensus of $1.19 billion. The revenue grew 9% Y/Y, excluding the disposal of solar power plants in Mexico in the Q1 of 2020. Quarterly solar module shipments rose 33.7%...
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Financial Reports

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 […]
Financial Reports

JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $33.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 15 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue...
Retail
Benzinga

Recap: CarMax Q1 Earnings

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 1853.33% over the past year to $2.63, which beat the estimate of $1.63. Revenue of $7,698,000,000 up by 138.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Stocks

Wedbush Weighs in on Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Financial Reports

Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 18% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Revenues in...
Financial Reports

JinkoSolar Q1 revenues $1.21 billion

Total revenues were RMB7.94 billion (US$1.21 billion), down 6.4% (or up 9.0% excluding the impact from the disposal of solar power plants in Mexico in the first quarter of 2020) year over year. Topics: JinkoSolar. Gross profit was RMB1.36 billion (US$207.3 million), down 18.0% year over year. Gross margin was...
Financial Reports

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.
Stocks

Accenture Stock Climbs As Earnings Beat, Revenue Guidance Tops Views

Accenture stock rose after the global tech consulting and services company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. With Thursday's gain, Accenture stock approached an entry point. Accenture earnings for the quarter ended May 31 came in at an adjusted $2.40 per share, up 26% from a year...
Stocks

Accenture Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Accenture (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.4 on revenue of $13.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $12.76B. Accenture shares are up 9.38% from the beginning of...
Financial Reports

Rite Aid’s Q1 delivers on earnings, misses expected revenue target

Rite Aid’s fiscal year is off to a solid start. The company delivered against Wall Street estimates on earnings — posting a net loss of 24 cents per share — but fell short on revenue, even as it rose 2.2% year over year to $6.16 billion. The Camp Hill, Pa.-based chain delivered $138.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, or roughly 2.3% of revenues.
Financial Reports

KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Shares Slide

KB Home’s (. KBH - Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% in the after-market trading session on Jun 23, following second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly from a year ago buoyed by strong housing market demand.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

CalAmp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07. Revenue of $79,674,000 declined by 0.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $80,250,000. Outlook. CalAmp hasn't...
Financial Reports

Ellomay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period. Ellomay shares...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Recap: Steelcase Q1 Earnings

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.31). Revenue of $556,600,000 higher by 15.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $554,870,000. Guidance. Steelcase Sees...
Financial Reports

Ennis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period. Ennis shares have risen 19% since the beginning of...
Financial Reports

Adobe (ADBE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. Further, the figure improved 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues were $3.84 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. Further, the figure was up 23%...
Financial Reports

RealNetworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter. The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share. The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies...
Financial Reports

Kroger Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $1212 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted...