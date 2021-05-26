newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

PIX, the QR Code Payments Platform, Is Implemented by SafetyPay in Brazil

By Francis Bignell
thefintechtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafetyPay, the digital alternative payments platform providing solutions across Latin America and Europe, has announced the implementation of PIX as a payment method in the Brazilian Market to bring instant payments to life using QR codes. SafetyPay will facilitate the transfer and payments from any mobile phone in real time, 24/7, including holidays and weekends. This payment method will facilitate payments in Brazil occurring in real-time with simple and fast transactions.

thefintechtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pix#Qr Codes#Latin America#Mobile Payments#Online Transactions#Payment Cards#Mobile Customers#Pix#Brazilian#Static#Qr Codes#Instant Payments#Payment Partners#Online Merchants#Fast Transactions#Implementation#Fraud Wary Consumers#Banking#Goods#Identifier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credit Cards
Country
Brazil
Related
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

CaixaBank rolls out new ATM tech platform

CaixaBank begins to deploy its new ATM technology platform, ATMNow, designed to overhaul the user experience and add new services and functions. The new platform has been developed with the aim of offering the same banking and image services on ATMs as users experience on CaixaBankNow, the online banking channel accessible via the web and mobile app. Although the technological characteristics of the devices are completely different, ATMNow involves a comprehensive adaptation to the ATM environment of the user experience and service quality of CaixaBank's digital banking.
Public Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Imperva’s WAF Gateway 14.4 Protects Enterprises for the Post-COVID Era

Whether it’s called the New Normal or Next Normal era, COVID-19 has impacted all businesses worldwide and accelerated their digital transformation initiatives during this new post-pandemic era. Whether it’s from a recent retail trend like omnichannel commerce or a newly defined, post-COVID practice like contactless transactions, businesses are definitely going digital. There was a period, here in the US, where restaurants and other food-related services were only doing their transactions online. It was reported by a leading online transaction vendor, “In a year of unprecedented changes and challenges, 2020 also posed some interesting opportunities for businesses to embrace digital payments. Many moved their business online for the first time, ushering in a new digital transformation.” To sustain their global business, many enterprises are looking to online commerce as a key enabler. As they focus on this, enterprises are also leveraging their investments in new protocols and faster networks from Wi-Fi6 and 5G to enhance customer experiences both online and mobile. Likewise, so have the cybercriminals, as they have increased their level of progressive attacks with advanced bots and other innovative threats. Verizon’s latest 2021 data breach report validated this by stating, ‘the pandemic has influenced cyber-criminal activity, with the focus shifting strongly toward work-at-home infrastructure. 39% of all data breaches in 2020 stemmed from web application compromise.’
Technologythinkrealty.com

VoIP Phone Systems: The Latest Communications Tool for Realty Investors

Today, investors of real estate are experiencing a variety of issues given a global pandemic, the state of the economy, and a seller’s market. One challenge they face is what communications tool they should be using for today’s busy on-the-go times. For many investors, switching to VoIP (voice over internet...
Economyfinextra.com

Dibsy raises $300,000

With the funding, Dibsy will invest in new hires and business development to grow its market share in Qatar. The company will also broaden its scope to offer more services around its payment solutions. Businesses in Qatar will be able to accept payments with a quick click, whether they have...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

First Hawaiian Bank introduces MX Helios-powered mobile app

First Hawaiian Bank in the US has launched MX Helios-powered mobile app as part of its digital banking strategy. The new mobile banking app is equipped with different features to drive customer engagement. Customers can manage their bank accounts, credit cards, loans, investments through the platform. They can also gain personalised insights to manage their expenses and financial goals.
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Japan crypto exchange Coincheck to host IEO for NFT platform Hashpalette

Coincheck, a Japan-based crypto exchange company, today announced its plans to conduct an IEO this summer for Hashpalette, a blockchain network to mint, manage and trade digital content as NFTs. Back in summer 2019, to contribute to the growth and development of its cryptocurrency exchange, Coincheck began considering entering the...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Outlook on the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Tools Market to 2027 by Application, End-user and Geography

The Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Tools market study focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Retailmaplemoney.com

5 Steps to Cash in on the Scanning Code of Practice

A long time ago, long before the invention of Google, there were actual price tags on items. Customers could easily make sure they were charged the correct prices. But when retailers moved towards scanning UPCs, consumers had to trust that shelf prices would scan correctly. The Competition Bureau, a federal...
Computersinfluencive.com

How Companies are Revolutionizing Blockchain Applications With New Innovations

Blockchain technology is arguably one of the biggest innovations of the last decade, its effects are gradually being felt in several important industries especially in financial, manufacturing, education, healthcare amongst other industries. Blockchain can be defined simply as a series of unalterable records of data that are managed by several computers not belonging to a single person. Cryptographic principles protect and bond each of these blocks of data referred to as chains.
Retailfinextra.com

Addressing bank's International payment technology problems.

The International Payments industry is being disrupted. High growth new technologies and payment methods were high pre covid. However, Covid has seen an explosion in this growth. Many banks and other providers were well behind in addressing digital customer experiences, automated regulation and compliance and straight-through payment processes. Banks have been moving towards fintech partnerships and once again need to accelerate this process.
Economybiometricupdate.com

Biometric ID, payment card use forecast as digital identity initiatives advance

Digital identity backed by government and intended for public sector services, and in some cases private sector use, is a central theme of the week on Biometric Update, with the Philippines’ rollout steaming ahead, and Canada and the UK advancing their plans. Biometric technology supply wins by Fingerprint Cards and Idex Biometrics, and a partnership between Onfido and FaceTec, meanwhile, set up continuing growth in payment cards and selfie biometrics for remote KYC, respectively.
Computerscryptopolitan.com

What is the JaxNet Protocol and the Concepts of Merged Mining & Sharding

The global economy needs a currency that is decentralized and built on a scalable blockchain network. The JaxNet protocol comes as the solution to the scalability problems hindering the mass adoption of cryptos. This novel blockchain design solves the problem by leveraging merged mining and sharding. The JaxNet Protocol. The...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cabassous, a banking Trojan that is infecting mobile phones via SMS in Spain

Once the ‘WhatsApp’ of the first mobiles, SMS messages ended up cornered when phones became smart, and messaging applications began to gain importance. But today they are still widely used for bank statements, for verifications in 2 steps or notices from courier agencies, precisely one of the protagonists of this story.
Technologypulse2.com

Gaming Community Payments Platform Tiv Raises $3.5 Million

Tiv, a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community, announced recently that it raised $3.5 million and launched out of stealth mode. Tiv — a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community — announced recently that it launched out of stealth mode and raised a $3.5 million series seed round of funding led by 4490 Ventures. And additional participants in the round include Silverton Partners and multiple prolific angel investors. The funding represents the first institutional capital raised after self-funding the company since inception.
Currenciesblockchain.news

OKEx Allows Traders to Purchase Tether through Brazilian Reals via PIX

Today, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange OKEx officially announced establishing strategic partnership relations with CuboPay, a local payment processor with extensive experience and an excellent reputation in Brazil. Exchange users are now allowed to use Brazilian real (BRL) through PIX in exchange for Tether ($USDT) purchases. PIX is an instant payment...
Mobile Appsjust-auto.com

Parkopedia launches multi-domain payment platform

Parkopedia has launched a new multi-domain payment platform enabling drivers to pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls. The platform says the solution solves the task for automakers of aggregating a large number of suppliers and payment providers into one integrated payment platform with single sign-on capability for drivers.
Carsparking-net.com

Parkopedia to Facilitate All Major In-Vehicle Payments With a New Integrated Payment Platform

Listening to the ever-growing customer demand around digital payments, Parkopedia has announced that it is extending its existing parking payment platform to include additional vehicle-centric services such as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, fuelling, and tolling payments. Parkopedia first launched in-car payments in 2014 with the successful parking payments platform delivered...
Businesspulse2.com

Global Payments Platform Company Paysend Raises $125 Million

Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million. These are the details. Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million led by One Peak with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing long-term investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play.