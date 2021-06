The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired linebacker Joe Bachie off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, it was announced Wednesday. Bachie, weighing in at 6-2 and 235 pounds, is a second-year player out of Michigan State who was originally a college free agent signee of the New Orleans Saints in 2020 after being projected as a Round 6 pick by NFL.com. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Saints’ practice squad before signing with Philadelphia on Dec. 7. He played in four games with the Eagles and recorded two tackles.