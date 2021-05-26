Gulf Menhaden Harvesters Oppose Legislation That Threatens Louisiana Jobs

newsbreak-logo
Sustainable Fishery Is Under Assault from Special Interest Groups. BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Gulf members of the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition (MFC) are strongly opposed to Louisiana H.B. 535, which would ban menhaden vessels from fishing within half a mile of the entire Louisiana coast, 1 mile off of specific areas, and 3 miles off of Grand Isle. This legislation presents a threat to coastal Louisiana jobs, yet has no observed scientific or environmental justification.

