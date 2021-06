The American Legion Twins fell to 1-2 in the league and 2-4 overall after getting swept by South on Saturday in Anchorage. South is now 4-0 in the league and 6-1 overall. South won the first game of the day, and the league game, 8-2. South led 2-0 after the first inning, but the Twins cut it to 2-1 in the top of the second inning. South stretched the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Twins cut it to 3-2 in the top of the sixth before South stretched the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth.